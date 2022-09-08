Making news
MoMo becomes first e-wallet integrated for payment at Starbucks Vietnam
Through cooperation with MoMo, Starbucks Vietnam can instantly connect with the Vietnamese unicorn firm’s ecosystem of tens of millions of users. It is expected that in the near future, the two sides will research and deploy more services, and improve new features and user experience.
Patricia Marques, General Director of Starbucks Vietnam, said with the increasing demand for convenience in payment, e-wallet is one of the features Starbucks Vietnam wants to have in stores.
She considered MoMo an ideal partner regarding the technology application and influence in the consumer community in Vietnam.
Starbucks is a leading coffee retailer and processor in the world. It opened the first Vietnamese store in Ho Chi Minh City in early 2013, with its local chain now expanded to Hanoi, Hai Phong, Da Nang, Khanh Hoa and Binh Duong.
Momo is Vietnam's largest e-wallet by users. It sets to double the number of users to 50 million by 2023./.