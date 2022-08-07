MoIT ready to help Vietnamese companies access Côte d'Ivoire market

The Trade Promotion Agency under Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) stands ready to support and create favourable conditions for companies of Vietnam and Côte d'Ivoire to promote bilateral trade in the future, its director Vu Ba Phu has said.



The agency has strived to deploy trade promotion and investment solutions based on the application of information technology, aiming to help Vietnamese companies maintain contact with potential foreign partners and investors to explore collaboration opportunities.



Côte d'Ivoire is Vietnam's second-largest trading partner and fourth-largest export market in Africa, according to Nguyen Phuc Nam, deputy head of the Asia-Africa Market Department under MoIT.



The value of two-way trade has amounted to more than 1 billion USD per year between 2017 and 2021. Bilateral trade recorded a strong recovery last year, reaching nearly 1.26 billion USD, up 38.7% from 2020.



In particular, Vietnam is currently one of the five largest rice exporters to Ivory Coast, accounting for an average of 30-40% of the African country's total rice import value./.