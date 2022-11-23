MoIT, EU Delegation works with Gia Lai on renewable energy development

A working delegation of the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the EU Delegation to Vietnam had a meeting with the authorities in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on electricity supply for rural areas and renewable energy development.



Ho Phuoc Thanh, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, said that the Gia Lai still has a lot of potential and investment opportunities for the development of renewable energy sources such as hydropower, solar, wind, and biomass energy.



Recently, the province has attracted 88 renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 4,362.89 MW.



However, Thanh informed the guests that Gia Lai is a poor province with difficult economic conditions. Its rural grid has yet to be properly invested while investment in power supply for these residential areas still faces many difficulties.



Addressing the session, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An said Gia Lai needs to pay attention to and call for investment in the development of biomass power to take advantage of by-products and raw materials from agricultural production.



He requested the province to follow the Party’s and State’s stance on energy development serving socio-economic growth and ensuring energy security as well as the Government’s prioritised policies for renewable power.



On the same day, the delegation made a field trip to Ya Ly hydropower plant in Chu Pah district./