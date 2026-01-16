Mobile app on information and education, mass mobilisation affairs made debut

Delegates launch mobile application on information and education, and mass mobilisation affairs (TGDV). Photo: VNA

The app, developed by Viettel, serves as the official, unified platform for the information and education, and mass mobilisation sector, helping the public verify information about the Party's policies and guidelines. It is also a tool for authorities to quickly capture public opinion. With accessible multimedia content, an AI assistant for rapid Q&A, and personalised content tailored to different user groups, the app is expected to become a trusted connection between the Party, the State, and the people in the digital space.



Through the app, citizens can quickly access official, easy-to-understand information without relying on social media. They can proactively search for policies, ask questions, provide feedback, send recommendations, and track responses. This helps reduce policy misunderstandings and unnecessary complaints, increase protection against fake news, develop digital citizenship, and build trust in the Party and the State.



Politburo member and Standing member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu emphasised that the launch of the mobile app is not just a technological milestone but a tangible demonstration of the Party’s leadership innovation in the digital era, as it is created in response to the need to strengthen the provision of accurate, timely, and proactive information, guide public opinion, build trust, and create unity within the Party and society, thereby contributing to shaping consensus and maintaining stability.



This must become a reliable official information channel, helping to quickly and vividly convey the Party's policies and the State's laws to officials, Party members, and the public in an accessible manner. It is also a valuable tool for ideological work, understanding public opinion, and addressing emerging or sensitive issues at the grassroots level, said Tu.



The senior Party official stressed the importance of ensuring accurate, timely, and persuasive information, closely tied to the practical realities of the country and the lives of the people.



Keeping information updated must be a top priority, as this will determine the app's credibility and influence, he highlighted, suggesting that the operation of the app be closely linked to the modernisation of information and education, and mass mobilisation methods. The focus should not only be on one-way information delivery but also on enhancing interaction and dialogue, with the ultimate goal being effective ideological guidance and social consensus./.