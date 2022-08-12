Making news
Miss World 2021 to attend finale of Miss World Vietnam 2022
At a press meeting in Binh Dinh on August 11, Pham Kim Dung, head of the beauty pageant’s organising board, said the Miss World 2021 will also join charitable activities in Quy Nhon.
Karolina Bielawska said this is the first time she has set foot in Vietnam, and that she can feel the warm welcome for her from all people.
She comes to the contest’s finale to show her support for all contestants so that they can achieve their goals, she added.
With 37 contestants, the finale is set to begin at 8pm on August 12 at Hai Giang Peninsula of Quy Nhon city.
Miss World Vietnam 2022 is the second edition of the Miss World Vietnam pageant. In 2019, Luong Thuy Linh, a 19-year-old student from the northern province of Cao Bang, outperformed 38 others to become the first Miss World Vietnam./.