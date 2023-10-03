Miss Grand International 2023 to take place in Vietnam

Contestants face a busy schedule travelling from north to south through many localities across the country including Hanoi, Ha Long, Hue, Da Nang, Hoi An, and HCM City.



Activities in the first phase of the competition such as interviews and Vietnam Beauty Fashion will take place in provinces and cities in the North and Central regions.



Competition rounds such as national costume, semi-finals and finals will take place in HCM City.



Contestants from other countries can learn about tourism, culture and the people of Vietnam through a series of tours of famous landmarks nationwide.



The final night of the Miss Grand International 2023 contest will be held on October 25 at Phu Tho Gymnasium in HCM City.



Brazil's Isabella Menin, the reigning Miss Grand International, will follow the activities within the competition and Thailand's Engfa Waraha, the 1st runner-up Miss Grand International 2022, will attend the final night.



Le Hoang Phuong, 27 from the central province of Khanh Hoa, will represent Vietnam after winning Miss Grand Vietnam 2023 on August 27.



Phuong received a lot of attention and support from a large number of people across the country.



With many years of experience in the field of art, she is currently the Founder and CEO of an architectural construction company. She is also a model and designer.



She is also pursuing her education to obtain a master's degree and actively participate in philanthropic activities in society.



Miss Grand International, which was founded in 2013, is one of the world's largest beauty contests with the aim to focus on humanitarian issues and promote peace.



This year, more than 70 contestants from all continents will participate in the competition.



Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien was crowned Miss Grand International 2021, being the first Vietnamese contestant to reign as titleholder./.