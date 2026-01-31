Ministry unveils mandatory roadmap for E10 biofuel

E10 bio petrol will be sold from June 1, 2026 while the production and use of E5 RON92 gasoline will continue to be maintained until December 31, 2030. Photo: VNA

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has announced the completion of its Circular 50 relating to activities on petrol market, including the mandatory roadmap for using E10 biofuel.



Starting from June 1, all unleaded gasoline that meets current technical standards will be required to be blended into E10 gasoline for consumption on the domestic market, Nguyen Anh Tuan, head of the petroleum and gas business management division under the ministry's Domestic Market Management and Development Department, said at a regular press briefing for the fourth quarter of 2025 held in Hanoi on January 29.



The production and use of E5 RON92 gasoline will continue to be maintained until December 31, 2030, he added.



The ministry has consulted with experts, vehicle manufacturers, and relevant industry associations, all of whom have affirmed that the use of E10 gasoline is feasible.



As planned, during March and April this year, the ministry will conduct inspections and assessments of the readiness of key petroleum traders, production and processing enterprises, as well as infrastructure conditions and quality standards.



Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan emphasised that the ministry has carefully calculated a specific roadmap to ensure sufficient supply of E10 bio petrol in line with the plan. Product quality is the foremost priority, with measures in place to prevent any risks to consumers.



According to Tuan, the deployment of E10 biofuel gasoline in Vietnam aligns with global trends. E10 petrol has been widely used in many countries, including the US, Brazil, Thailand and China.



Vietnam’s adoption of E10 petrol also forms part of its implementation of international commitments, particularly those made at COP26 to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.



He said that the entire systems of Petrolimex and PVOil have already begun selling biofuel gasoline in major localities such as Hai Phong, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.



So far, no complaints regarding the quality of E10 gasoline currently sold in the Vietnamese market have been recorded, as quality assurance has remained a top priority throughout the implementation process.



With the clear roadmap, the ministry will continue to coordinate with key petroleum enterprises, distribution networks, and relevant agencies to prepare the necessary conditions, ensuring the synchronised and smooth nationwide roll-out of E10 biofuel from early 2026./.