Ministry backs exploring feasibility of building airport in Ninh Binh
The Ministry of Construction has urged Ninh Binh authorities to prepare a feasibility study on the potential development of an international airport in the province, the ministry said in a report submitted to the Government regarding a proposal from private construction company Xuan Truong.
According to Xuan Truong’s proposal, the airport would be developed in Y Yen commune and funded by Ninh Binh’s local budget and private capital, without central Government funding.
Although the proposed airport is not part of the national airport development plan, the administrative overhaul at the provincial level may create new economic opportunities and push up demand for air transport, according to the ministry.
The ministry also said it supported studying the possibility, adding that a task force will be formed to guide the process.
Reviews and adjustments to national airport plans would be completed as needed, the ministry added.
The current national airport plans were approved by the Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh under Decision 648/QD-TTg on June 7, 2023, and identified 12 potential sites for airport developments.
Xuan Truong also proposed developing two eight-lane roads and nine bridges over the Day and Hoang Long Rivers./.