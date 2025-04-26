Mine clearance at Quang Tri ancient citadel completed

Mine clearance completed at the historic Quang Tri Citadel (Photo: VNA)



The UK's Mines Advisory Group (MAG) and the Quang Tri Mine Action Centre (QTMAC), in coordination with the Quang Tri Ancient Citadel Management Board, on April 24 handed over the cleared site after completing mine and unexploded ordnance (UXO) clearance at the Quang Tri Ancient Citadel, a national special relic site.

Since September 2024, the MAG has carried out mine clearance on an area of 135,000 sq.m, safely removing 325 dangerous explosive items, including many found near the surface. The clearance aims to ensure safety for visitors and staff while contributing to environmental protection and heritage preservation.

Built between 1809 and 1837, the Quang Tri Citadel was the site of a fierce 81-days-and-nights battle in 1972 during the resistance war against the US. The citadel was almost completely destroyed, with more than 328,000 tonnes of bombs dropped by the US forces.

In 2013, the site was designated a national special relic site and has since undergone restoration to honour fallen soldiers and promote patriotic education./.