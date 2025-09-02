Millions of hearts beat as one when Vietnam celebrates National Day

The formations of tanks and armoured vehicles are welcomed by crowds. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, the thousand-year-old capital, turned into a “sea of crowds, flags, and faith” during the National Day parade on September 2 morning.

Across the country, millions tuned in, vibing with the marching columns in a sacred moment to recall sacrifices etched into the history, savour the hard-won peace of the present, and renew a quiet confidence in what lies ahead.

The night before, Hanoi was already buzzing. Streets to the historic Ba Dinh Square and the parade routes were packed with local residents, tourists and people who came from the northern mountainous, central and southern regions, drawn to catch this historic spectacle in person.

Among them were war veterans, their weathered faces lit with resolve, who had secured priority seating but chose instead to keep vigil through the night along the streets encircling Ba Dinh Square. Exhaustion was no match; for them, the day was not merely a celebration but a living testament to independence, a reminder of the privilege of peace.

War veterans share joy at the event. Photo: VNP

As the official ceremony began and the national anthem echoed, spectators of every generation, from the elderly, veterans decorated with medals, to children soaking it all for the first time, stood tall, eyes locked on the national flag. Without cue, the crowd began to sing, hands pressed to hearts, their voices rising in a chorus so raw and resonant that it brought tears to many eyes.

Each step of the soldiers’ march and martial rhythms echoing through Hanoi’s streets struck a deep chord among spectators, igniting a profound sense of national pride.

The disciplined formations of military units crossing Ba Dinh Square was more than a display of Vietnam’s military strength, but also embodied an unyielding spirit, a message delivered with quiet confidence to foreign leaders and officials among the spectators as well as international friends.

Eighty years have passed, but the heroic song of the Autumn of Independence still echoes, urging each generation of Vietnamese to continue. The sea of people today joining in the march is a powerful proof that: the strength of the nation does not lie far away, but lies in millions of hearts sharing the same aspiration./.