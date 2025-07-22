Military deploys over 346,000 soldiers, 8,200 vehicles in response to Typhoon Wipha

Border guards assist fishermen in reinforcing and securing their boats. (Photo: VNA)

The Ministry of Defence on July 21 mobilised 346,210 officers and soldiers, along with 8,200 various vehicles, including five aircraft, in response to Typhoon Wipha which is nearing Vietnam’s mainland, according to the National Steering Committee for Civil Defence.



Regarding the monitoring of fishing vessels, the Border Guard forces of localities from Quang Ninh to Dak Lak coordinated with local authorities and the families of ship owners to report, count, and guide 54,300 vehicles with 227,194 people on board, informing them of the storm's developments and path so that they could proactively move to a safer area.



Following the July 20 official dispatch of the Prime Minister, and the July 21 official dispatch of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) regarding proactive response to Typhoon Wipha, the third storm entering the East Sea, the Search and Rescue Department under the General Staff of the VPA has urged military units to maintain strict duty protocols, stay fully informed about the storm's developments and movement, and be prepared with personnel and equipment to respond promptly and effectively to emergencies, natural disasters, and search and rescue operations.



The military reinforces roofs for residents in Dan Hai commune, Ha Tinh. (Photo: VNA)

As of 7am on July 22, the centre of Wipha was located at approximately 20.2°N latitude and 106.7°E longitude, just off the coastal waters between Hai Phong and Ninh Binh.



The storm is generating maximum sustained winds of level 9 (75–88 km/h), with gusts reaching level 12. It is currently moving west-southwest at around 15 km/h.



By 7pm on July 22, the storm’s centre is forecast to be over land between Hai Phong and Thanh Hoa (around 19.9°N, 105.5°E), continuing west-southwest at 10–15 km/h and gradually weakening into a tropical depression./.