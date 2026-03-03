Middle East conflict: Businesses advised to closely monitor developments

Smoke trails streak across the sky over Tel Aviv, Israel, as the Israeli air defense system intercepts missiles launched from Iran on March 1. Photo: Xinhua/VNA

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, the Vietnam Trade Office in Israel has urged domestic exporters to keep a close watch on the evolving situation and stay in regular contact with shipping lines and overseas partners, particularly for shipments already in transit, to ensure timely adjustments to contracts and risk mitigation plans.

Enterprises are advised to review import-export agreements, secure adequate cargo insurance and proactively develop contingency scenarios to safeguard their commercial interests. In addition, diversifying supply sources and seeking alternative markets with similar demand are recommended to minimise impacts when exports to the Middle East face sustained difficulties.

Earlier, the Import-Export Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Document No. 229/XNK-TLH, calling on industry associations and logistics firms to closely follow developments and maintain regular communication with relevant authorities. The move aims to help businesses update members promptly, adjust production and transport plans, avoid congestion and enhance adaptability amid global uncertainties.

To date, no specific damage to shipments between Vietnamese and Israeli enterprises has been reported. However, ongoing hostilities are expected to affect bilateral trade and broader cooperation between Vietnam and regional partners due to heightened risk concerns.

According to the Vietnam Trade Office in Israel, the conflict has led to airspace closures, emergency declarations and flight suspensions, while maritime operations remain functional. Disruptions to key transit routes between Asia and Europe, rising oil prices and higher freight, insurance and logistics costs are also posing mounting challenges to global trade./.