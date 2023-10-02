Mid-Autumn Festivals held for Vietnamese children in France, Germany

The Vietnamese Association in France (UGVF) in coordination with the Vietnamese Cultural Centre in France held a Mid-Autumn Festival for Vietnamese children living in the European country on October 1.

The Mid-Autumn or Full-Moon Festival is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month which falls on September 29 this year.

Along with enjoying lion dances and art performances, participants joined many folk games during the festival.



Earlier on September 29, similar activities were organised for children of officials working in the Vietnamese Embassy and other Vietnamese representative offices in Paris.



Speaking at the event, Ambassador Dinh Toan Thang hailed the organisation of the event, saying it is not only meaningful for children but also offers an opportunity to connect families of embassy staff and Vietnamese representative agencies in the European country.

Meanwhile, thousands of Vietnamese children living in Berlin, Germany participated in a festive programme at Dong Xuan Centre.



The Mid-Autumn festival has become a familiar and indispensable cultural activity that is always eagerly awaited by children, according to the event’s organiser, adding that the event is expected to contribute to maintaining and promoting the traditional culture of Vietnam and help bring it closer to people in the host country.

Minister-Counsellor of the Vietnamese Embassy in Berlin Chu Tuan Duc said the traditional custom of Vietnam has been preserved by the Vietnamese community and passed down to the younger generations in the European country./.