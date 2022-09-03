Mid-autumn festival kicks off in Hanoi’s Old Quarter

A mid-autumn festival began in Hanoi’s Old Quarter on September 1, featuring myriad enticing activities.



The event features stalls selling products and toys for the traditional festival, cultural and art performances, and folk games.



A highlight of the festival includes a contest of arranging mid-autumn offering trays and a procession of lanterns.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hoan Kiem district, which organises the festival, Nguyen Quoc Hoan said it has become a traditional cultural charm of the district, particularly since the Old Quarter was recognised as a national cultural heritage.



The event lasts until September 10.