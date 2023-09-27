Mid-Autumn Festival held for Vietnamese children in Laos

The Mid-Autumn or Full-moon Festival is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month which falls on September 29 this year.



This is one of the familiar cultural activities that Vietnamese teenagers and children in Laos always look forward to during the year, and helps Vietnamese culture spread closer to people in the Lao capital city.



On this occasion, students of Nguyen Du Lao - Vietnamese Bilingual School and those from Ton Ca Kindergarten entertained visitors with joyful performances, and a vibrant lion dance.



The organisers presented 200 scholarships and gifts to Vietnamese children./.