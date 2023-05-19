Making news
Michelin stars to be awarded to restaurants in Hanoi, HCM City
The event will honour the culinary quintessence of Hanoi and HCM City with the participation of renowned chefs, restaurants owners, representatives of media and foodies.
"We have been watching Vietnam's culinary scene for a long time and are delighted to announce the arrival of the Michelin Guide in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City," said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides.
With a fascinating food heritage and history, distinctive and unique flavours, iconic recipes, and well-known delicacies, Vietnamese cuisine has become popular around the world.
Supported by locals for whom eating out has always been a way of life, as well as talented restaurateurs - both local and international - Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are two gourmet gems that deserve to be fully celebrated.
As the country's capital, Hanoi boasts centuries-old architecture and a rich culinary heritage due to its sea connections and historic trade links. Its cultural charm and culinary traditions are everywhere - on the streets and in small shops - and gourmets in Hanoi can enjoy an abundance of Vietnamese dishes made with fresh local ingredients and aromatic herbs using traditional recipes and techniques.
Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s economic hub dotted with high-rise buildings, is emerging as another Asian dining destination.
Mixing European influences and local traditions, the food scene in Ho Chi Minh City is vibrant and lively, with a range of offerings from small shops to high-end restaurants.
Dang Minh Truong, Chairman of Sun Group, a partner of the Michelin Guide in Vietnam, said that with the arrival of Michelin Guide, the most trusted gastronomic ranking system in the world, Vietnam's food scene and local culinary wonders will finally be celebrated by local and international foodies.
Insiders believe that with the presence of Michelin-starred restaurants, Vietnam's tourism would take a stronger step forward and attract a large number of international tourists to the country.
The Michelin Guide ranks restaurants through an award system, with the Michelin Star being a well-known award given to restaurants that offer the best dining experience.
In addition to the prestigious star rating system, there is also the "Bib Gourmand" award category for restaurants that offer delicious food at affordable prices.
Famous anonymous Michelin inspectors independently select the restaurants for the Michelin Guide Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City using the global methodology, which includes factors such as the personality of the chef represented in the cuisine, harmony of flavours, mastery of cooking techniques, quality of ingredients and consistency over time and across the entire menu.
The list of restaurants in the Michelin Guide Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City will be available exclusively in digital format on all the Guide's platforms, including the website, mobile applications, and social networks./.