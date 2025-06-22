Mexican statesman, journalists praise Vietnam’s revolutionary press

The first issue of Thanh Nien newspaper on June 21, 1925. (Photo: VNA)

As Vietnam is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its revolutionary press (June 21), founded with Thanh Nien Newspaper in 1925 by Nguyen Ai Quoc, later known as Ho Chi Minh, Mexican statesman and journalists have praised its enduring role in the nation’s journey from struggles for independence to its modern quest for a strong, humane society.

In recent interviews granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s reporters in Mexico, prominent figures reflected on the press’s legacy and its global influence.

Mouris Salloum George, President of the Mexican Journalists’ Association representing over 45,000 professional journalists and a recent second prize winner of Vietnam’s 10th National External Information Service Awards, highlighted the value of Spanish-language articles on Vietnam. These stories offer not only a balanced view of a rising nation, but also serve as reference points for understanding how a small country emerged from the ashes of war to achieve socio-economic success, he said.

Extending congratulations to the Vietnamese people on the 80th anniversary of National Day, the 50th anniversary of national reunification, the 50th anniversary of Vietnam – Mexico diplomatic ties, and the centennial of Vietnam’s revolutionary press, General Secretary of the Labour Party of Mexico (PT) Alberto Anaya Gutiérrez hailed Vietnam as one of the very few nations that has preserved a truly revolutionary press that remains politically steadfast and innovative in both content and form in the digital age. The Vietnamese press is a living symbol of patriotism and resilience, he said.

The PT leader also praised the VNA’s external information service, noting its diverse and quality contents that offer strategic guidance and project a powerful and captivating Vietnam to readers across five continents.

Pedro Gellert, a veteran journalist with Regeneración and a long-time collaborator with the VNA’s Mexico bureau, particularly during Vietnam’s major national holidays, also expressed his admiration for the ambition and global reach of the Vietnamese press and media in an era of globalisation./.