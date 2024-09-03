Mexican magazine points out factors leading to Vietnam's revolutionary victories

The article about Vietnam's 79th National Day is on Mexican magazine Voces Del Periodista. (Photo: sceenshot)

Voces Del Periodista (voice of journalists), a semi-monthly magazine of Mexico has run an article about Vietnam’s 79th National Day with highlights on factors that have led to Vietnam’s great achievements.

The policy putting the people as the top priority, maintaining economic development along with social equity, without increasing the rich-poor gap is the key to Vietnam's extraordinary achievements over the past nearly eight decades, wrote the article published in its early September issue to celebrate the 79th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2, 1945-2024).

The article reiterated the content of late Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's article "Some theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path to socialism in Vietnam", which affirms the consistent viewpoint of always considering "the people as the root" and the source for all victories of the Vietnamese revolution, both in the past and at present.

Opening the article, its author Mouris Salloum George told Mexican and Latin American readers the context for the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam) on September 2, 1945 when President Ho Chi Minh, on behalf of the provisional government, read the Declaration of Independence.

According to the author, that was the birth of not only an independent nation but also a revolutionary regime that later became a model for many progressive movements in the world.

President Ho Chi Minh's views and thoughts expressed in the Declaration of Independence on human rights, national rights and the dialectical unity between human and national rights, the aspiration and steadfastness in struggling to maintain independence and freedom, remain highly valuable.

Since then, the Vietnamese government and people have continuously strived for human rights and achieved many positive and very important results.

Mouris Salloum George, who is also President of the Mexican Journalists Association, said that these core values act as a “steady boat” that steered the Vietnamese revolution through countless headwinds and challenges to victory in the two wars for independence, as well as to many extraordinary achievements in the reconstruction and development of the country.

After nearly 40 years of reform and international integration, Vietnam has reaped many great achievements in the fields of politics, economy, national defence, security, foreign affairs, culture and society.

The articles also mentioned to Vietnam’s unique bamboo diplomacy, affirming that the diplomatic school is very suitable in the current context when the world is witnessing many fluctuations, so countries need to respond flexibly and effectively to changes. This is a very effective foreign policy model and a reference for many countries around the world./.