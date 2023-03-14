Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Making news

Metal Age relics unearthed at Hanoi’s Dong Dau hill

Metal Age relics unearthed at Hanoi’s Dong Dau hill A large number of artifacts dating back about 3,000 - 3,800 years belonging to the Metal Age have been unearthed during excavations at Dong Dau hill relic site in Hanoi’s Ba Vi outlying district, the Museum of Hanoi announced on March 13.

Although the excavated area is not large, archaeologists have found a diverse set of artifacts made from stone and bronze.

The stone objects include production tools such as axes, hammers, chisels, and jewelry.

Archaeologists have also unearthed around 5,000 pieces of pottery belonging to Phung Nguyen, Dong Dau, and Go Mun civilisations.

Dong Dau hill site is one of the important archaeological relic sites in Hanoi, making an important contribution to proving the presence, settlement and development in the Metal Age in Hanoi.

At present, most of the archaeological relic sites of the Metal Age in Hanoi have disappeared due to the process of urbanisation. The remainder of sites include Vuon Chuoi, Go Hen, and Dong Dau hill./.

VNA/VNP

See more

Read more

Top