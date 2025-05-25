Memorial service held for former State President Tran Duc Luong

President Luong Cuong delivers the funeral oration at the memorial service on May 25 morning. Photo: VNA

A memorial service was held for Tran Duc Luong, former Politburo member and former State President, in the national mourning etiquette at the National Funeral Hall, No. 5 Tran Thanh Tong street in Hanoi, on May 25 morning.



At the same time, the service also took place at the Reunification Hall in Ho Chi Minh City and Hall T50 of the Military Command of central Quang Ngai province, the hometown of the deceased.



The memorial service at the National Funeral Hall saw the presence of Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man. Others at the event included former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, former State President Truong Tan Sang, former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, and many other incumbent and former leaders of the Party and State.



Pany Yathotou, member of the Politburo of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and Vice President of Laos, and Men Sam An, Vice President of the Cambodian People’s Party, President of the National Council of the Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodian Motherland and Chairwoman of the Cambodia – Vietnam Friendship Association, also attended the event.



Officials present at the Reunification Hall in HCM City included Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, former State President Nguyen Minh Triet, and many incumbent and former officials of the Party, State, and Vietnam Fatherland Front.



The event in Quang Ngai was attended by Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Bui Thi Quynh Van, former State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, incumbent and former officials, along with a large number of locals.

In the funeral oration, State President Luong Cuong said Tran Duc Luong had made significant contributions to the glorious revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation. He was a highly prestigious leader and a bright model of studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, moral example, and style.



He had always upheld a high sense of responsibility, set a good example, and maintained the solidarity and unity within the Party. He had put the interests of the Party and the nation first and above all, and also won the respect and affection from comrades, compatriots, and international friends.



With 65 years of Party membership and over 50 years of revolutionary activities, Tran Duc Luong had made unceasing efforts to contribute his utmost to the Party and nation’s glorious revolutionary cause as well as the people’s happiness, according to Cuong.



In recognition of his substantial dedications, Tran Duc Luong was honoured with the Gold Star Order, the 65-year Party membership badge, and many other noble decorations and titles by the Party, the State, and other countries.



Concluding the remarks, President Cuong noted: “Farewell, Comrade! The entire Party, people, and army will stay united and exert all-out efforts to continue following the glorious revolutionary path chosen by the Party, beloved Uncle Ho and our people; firmly adhere to Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh's ideology; remain steadfast in national independence and socialism; highly promote patriotism, confidence, self-reliance, resilience, and the strength of great national solidarity; and comprehensively and synchronously promote the Doi moi (Renewal) process, enabling the country to firmly advance to a new era – that of strong, prosperous development of our beloved Vietnamese nation.”



President Cuong also offered the deepest condolences to the bereaved family over the irreparable loss.



Representing the bereaved family, Tran Tuan Anh, son of the deceased, expressed gratitude to incumbent and former leaders of the Party, State, and Vietnam Fatherland Front, along with representatives of localities, agencies and organisations, senior leaders of other countries, international friends, diplomatic corps, and people for offering condolences and escort his father to the last resting place. He also thanked health professionals for wholehearted caring for his father.



After that, leaders and former leaders of the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front, the bereaved family, representatives of ministries, sectors and organisations, comrades, and people walked around the coffin to bid the last farewell to former President Tran Duc Luong.

Later, the hearse carrying the national flag-covered coffin left the National Funeral Hall and passed through the streets of Hanoi before arriving at Noi Bai International Airport to return to his hometown in Quang Ngai.



The burial service will be held at 3pm the same day at the cemetery in Pho Khanh commune of Duc Pho township, Quang Ngai province.



Over the two days of national mourning, 830 delegations with about 10,500 people representing ministries, sectors, organisations, localities, units, the people’s armed forces, diplomatic corps, international organisations and friends, and the public came to the National Funeral Hall, the Reunification Hall, and Hall T50 to pay homage to the late leader./.