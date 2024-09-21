Mekong Delta tourism thrives on community-based model

Tourists at My Khanh Tourism village in Can Tho city (Photo: VNA)

With its indigenous culture formed by friendly and generous people, natural landscape and areas of lush gardens, the Mekong Delta region boasts great potential and a good foundation to develop community-based tourism.

The region leaves a strong impression on tourists with a dense network of rivers and canals, lush gardens, and unique folk culture treasure. Taking advantage of the available potential, regional localities have focused on developing various kinds of tourism, such as cultural-historical, ecological, resort, agricultural-rural, and community-based. Many bright spots in community-based tourism have been formed, bringing interesting experiences to tourists.

Son islet in Can Tho city is a must-see destination for visitors, where more than half of the local households engage in homestays, restaurants, transportation, and guide services.

Chim islet in Chau Thanh district is a typical tourism model of Tra Vinh province. It is renowned for its natural ecotourism model, where tourists are encouraged to enjoy fresh air instead of using air conditioners. Officially debuting in September 2019, the community-based tourist sector welcomed 22,450 visitors in 2023, earning a total revenue of 6.75 billion VND (over 274,535 USD). In the first six months of this year, this site served over 12,000 domestic and international tourists.

With 100% of the employers being local, Ut Trinh homestay in Long Ho district of Vinh Long province is also a unique community-based tourism model in the region. Visitors fall in love with this site because of the simple space imbued with the southwestern region’s characters. They can enjoy the melodies and soulful lyrics of the art of Don Ca Tai Tu (Amateur singing), then take a walk and explore the islet at night. Thanks to the efforts to preserve the local lifestyle, customs and cultural identity, the homestay was awarded the ASEAN Homestay Standard Award in the 2017-2019 period by the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF), a prestigious award for homestays with high service quality and high connection with the community.

According to Vice President of the Mekong Delta Tourism Association Le Thanh Phong, regional community-based tourism models in which agricultural production and cultivation is combined with tourism development have proven effective, contributing to local socioeconomic development, creating stable livelihoods, and improving the living standards of people in the region. Such models have become unique tourism products of each locality in the region.

In the first half of 2024, the Mekong Delta region welcomed nearly 30 million domestic and international tourists, up 11.2 % year-on-year. Total revenue from tourism activities reached 34.8 trillion VND, up 33% over the same period in 2023.

Japan is the market of tourists to the Mekong Delta with the strongest growth because travelers from that country love destinations that preserve traditional cultural identity. Therefore, localities and communities should pay attention to preserving cultural identities, and protecting the environment and natural landscapes so as to be able to draw more high-spending tourists from the market./.