Mekong Delta tourism continues to surge

Visitors enjoy feeding fish while exploring the Tien river, located in An Thanh ward, Hong Ngu city, Dong Thap province. (Photo: VNA)

The Mekong Delta, one of Vietnam's key tourism regions, has worked hard in developing new products and promoting its offerings this year, achieving impressive results in visitor numbers and revenue from tourism and related services.

Its localities have diversified their products by leveraging their unique riverine ecosystem, natural landscapes, marine resources, cultural and historical sites, and rich traditional value.

In 2024, the region is projected to welcome over 52 million visitors, generating more than 62 trillion VND (2.44 billion USD) in revenue.

Can Tho city, the regional urban hub, hosted approximately 6.3 million tourists, earning nearly 6.23 trillion VND. Kien Giang province, meanwhile, attracted over 9.8 million visitors, an annual increase of 15.6%, with total revenue exceeding 25 trillion VND, up nearly 44% year-on-year. An Giang, Ca Mau, and Dong Thap provinces recorded 9 million, 2.15 million, and 4.2 million tourist arrivals, respectively.

Looking ahead to 2025, the delta aims to elevate tourism via refreshing products and enhancing visitor experiences. Regional collaboration will focus on optimising tourism resources and infrastructure advantages through strategic clusters, such as the An Giang - Dong Thap - Long An, Tien Giang - Ben Tre - Tra Vinh - Soc Trang, and Kien Giang - Ca Mau.

Nguyen Thuc Hien, Vice Chairman of the Can Tho People’s Committee, stated that under its 2021-2030 plan for cultural and sports facilities and tourism networks, the city will continue to improve local cultural and tourism infrastructure to better serve residents and visitors.

According to Bui Quoc Thai, Director of the Kien Giang Department of Tourism, the province aims to attract over 10.4 million visitors in 2025.

The Dong Thap Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, meanwhile, is working on the development of ecological, cultural, wellness, and leisure tourism. With a focus on enriching visitor experiences, the province aims to transform tourism into its key economic sector and establish itself as a regional hub for freshwater ecological tours./.