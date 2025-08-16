Mekong Delta eyes tourism development following mergence of administrative units

Foreign tourists experience floating market in Can Tho (Photo: VNA)

With the mergence of administrative units, many localities in the Mekong Delta region have taken measures to maximise their existing potential and advantages to expand development space to create momentum for the tourism sector.

According to the Mekong Delta Tourism Association, tourism activities in the region have seen positive growth since the beginning of this year. In the first half, the total number of tourist arrivals exceeded 35 million, up 17.6% compared to the same period last year. Of these, international visitors accounted for over 2 million. Total tourism revenue reached approximately 53.8 trillion VND (2.05 billion USD), a year-on-year increase of 54.5%.

A key driver of this growth is the effective implementation of the Government's Resolution 82/NQ-CP, which outlines core solutions to accelerate tourism recovery and ensure sustainable development. Local tourism associations have worked with authorities to review and recognise 29 new outstanding tourist destinations, taking the total number to 63.

New interprovincial tours such as the “Four-Season Orchard Tour” (Tien Giang - Vinh Long - Can Tho) and the “Waterway and Handicraft Villages Journey” (Sa Dec - Long Xuyen - Cai Rang) are helping to diversify travel products.

The recent mergence of Hau Giang and Soc Trang provinces with Can Tho city has created a vibrant tourism ecosystem encompassing beach tourism, riverine culture, floating markets, fruit orchards, traditional festivals, local cuisine, and traditional crafts. This integration has strengthened Can Tho’s appeal as a central hub in the delta.

To further boost the sector, the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism is rolling out incentive packages for travellers, supporting travel businesses in developing new destination links, and organising major cultural and tourism events to enhance visitor experiences and meet the city’s growth ambitions.

Local authorities are also intensifying promotional and investment activities. Nguyen Van Bay, Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the city is reviewing tourism development resolutions from the former provinces of Hau Giang and Soc Trang to work out a unified tourism strategy.

At the same time, efforts are being made to maximise the region’s natural advantages and develop distinctive river-based ecotourism products.

The department is also planning to strengthen partnerships with surrounding localities to position Can Tho as a tourism hub of the region.

Tra Su Cajuput Forest Tourist Area in An Giang province — a favorite destination for both domestic and international tourists. (Photo: VNA)

For the coming time, the Mekong Delta Tourism Association aims to achieve its 12% growth target for 2025 through expanded marketing, infrastructure investment, service upgrades, and digital transformation.

Cao Thi Ngoc Lan, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Tourism Association, said tourism is becoming increasingly vital to the country’s economic growth and cultural preservation. Therefore, she called on the Mekong Delta Tourism Association to accelerate digital transformation, prioritise green and community-based tourism and identify core tourism products.

She also urged the Mekong Delta Tourism Association to improve planning in line with the new administrative status and focus on building distinctive tour routes that showcase the region’s cultural identity.

It is also necessary to offer attractive, reasonably priced experiences that highlight the friendliness of the people and the richness of the delta’s heritage, added Lan.

With continued coordination among government agencies, the private sector and tourism associations, the delta is poised to enhance its position on both national and international tourism maps./.