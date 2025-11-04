Mekong Delta cuisine delights visitors at Autumn Fair 2025

People enjoy delicacies from Mekong Delta city of Can Tho. (Photo: VNA)

Delicacies from the Mekong Delta provinces are being promoted at the Autumn Fair 2025 in Hanoi, delighting visitors.

The section dedicated to the region – known for its fertile land and vast waterways – stands out with a wide array of rustic yet unforgettable dishes and products.

Mekong Delta cuisine is famous for its variety and creativity, using abundant natural ingredients from rivers, fields and gardens. Each ethnic community in the region adds its own touch, creating a wide range of distinctive dishes that appeal to both locals and tourists.

Nguyen Huu Khang, an official from the Ca Mau Tourism Promotion Centre, said "the province represents the cultural identity of southern Vietnam. For this fair, the province is introducing dozens of traditional dishes made from local ingredients such as shrimp, crab and fish, along with tropical fruits and vegetables from our gardens and wetlands.”

The Ca Mau booth also features signature dishes such as fresh spring rolls, duck stew with pepper, duck curry, shrimp rolls with taro, grilled pork vermicelli, fermented fish hotpot, coconut-steamed squid, snails sautéed in coconut milk, and braised fish and eel dishes. Every day, the booth attracts over 1,200 visitors, many of whom stop to taste and learn about the province’s culinary culture.

Visitor Hoang Thi Nga from northern Quang Ninh province said she is impressed by the flavours and atmosphere at the fair.

“I live in a coastal province, but the Mekong Delta dishes have their own charm – rich, simple and full of fresh herbs. The chefs are friendly and the cooking feels so natural and heartfelt,” she said.

Beyond Ca Mau, other localities such as Can Tho, Dong Thap and An Giang also offer popular dishes representing their local culture. Visitors can savour Can Tho’s hotpot, crispy pancakes and grilled snakehead fish; Dong Thap’s lotus stem salad and braised fish with sugarcane; and An Giang’s fermented fish, Long Xuyen noodle soup, and palm sugar cakes.

Huynh Hong Cum, head of the An Giang food booth, said that hundreds of visitors come each day not only to enjoy local dishes but also to buy specialties as gifts for their families.

At each booth, exhibitors are also screening documentaries and promotional videos introducing their homeland’s cuisine, culture and people, inviting more tourists to explore the charm of Vietnam’s river region./.