Measures sought to promote golf tourism  

A workshop seeking ways to further promote golf tourism development in Vietnam was held on April 1 in the framework of the Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2022.



According to deputy general director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) Nguyen Le Phuc, many experts said that Vietnam has great potential and opportunities to become a golf paradise of Asia, but the country has few golf tourism products and the number of international visitors taking golf tours remains small.



He said the tourism sector has a policy to fully tap advantages in order to develop sustainably golf tourism.



Participants proposed measures to develop golf tourism more effectively in the coming time, expressing their belief that this will be a breakthrough in the development of tourism products.



According to the Vietnam Golf Tourism Association (VIGTA), Vietnam served 3 million golf visitors in 2019, including 1.5 million foreigners, earning about 4.5 trillion VND (over 197 million USD) in revenue. In the first quarter of 2020, the number of visitors and revenue still increased by about 10 percent year-on-year .



Golf tourists to Vietnam are mainly from the Republic of Korea, Japan, and a number of Southeast Asian nations.



Statistics show that more than 50,000 Vietnamese and 20,000 foreigners living in Vietnam play golf. The total number of golfers in the country is expected to rise to 300,000 by 2025./.