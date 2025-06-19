Making news
Master plan on protection, promotion of human rights approved
The plan aims to promote the implementation of the Party and State's guidelines and policies on the protection and promotion of human rights; seriously carry out Vietnam's responsibility in implementing the accepted UPR recommendations in particular and Vietnam's international commitments on human rights effectively, bringing about specific and substantive results in the work of ensuring human rights in Vietnam.
It is to raise awareness among authorities at all levels, sectors and people about the meaning, importance, value of human rights and the work of protecting and promoting human rights; ensure effective assignment of responsibilities and coordination among relevant agencies in the process of implementing UPR recommendations accepted by Vietnam; and create an overall framework in harmony with the agencies' plans on carrying out UPR recommendations in their respective fields.
The plan also aims to support the process of coordinating, monitoring, supervising, and reporting on the implementation of UPR recommendations, ensuring good results and progress, serving the mid-term reporting and the review process of the fifth cycle at the UNHRC; promote dialogue, international cooperation and external communication on human rights, and seek support from the international community in the process of implementing UPR recommendations.
The PM requested that the implementation of UPR recommendations be consistent with the guidelines, policies, laws, and priorities of the Party and State on related contents, ensuring feasibility in terms of time and resources. The plan implementation must be economical, effective, linked and integrated with the implementation of national strategies, national target programmes and socio-economic development programmes and plans.
It must be unified and linked with the implementation of international treaties on human rights to which Vietnam is a member.
According to the master plan, Vietnam sets out six main tasks and solutions to ensure the protection and promotion of human rights, including strengthening the rule of law and perfecting laws and institutions on human rights; ensuring economic, social and cultural rights; ensuring civil and political rights; ensuring the rights of vulnerable groups; strengthening education and raising awareness of human rights; and implementing international commitments on human rights and enhancing international cooperation in this field.
The plan took effect on June 17.