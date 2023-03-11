Master plan on Ha Long city till 2040 announced

The People’s Committee of northern Quang Ninh province and the Ministry of Construction on March 11 announced the master plan on Ha Long city till 2040 which was approved by the Prime Minister on February 10.

Speaking at the event, Secretary of the Ha Long Party Committee Vu Van Dien said under the plan, Ha Long city is set to become a civilised and friendly tourist and service urban area, a world-class national service and tourism hub with modern and synchronous socio-economic infrastructure.



Its sustainable development will be aligned with requirements for green growth and climate change response, with Cua Luc Bay as a connectivity hub, in harmony with the world natural wonder Ha Long Bay and the northern mountainous regions of the city.



Regarding urban development, the city is expected to have a population of around 620,000-650,000 people by 2030 and approximately 800,000-830,000 by 2040.



Ha Long city is set to be a political, administrative, economic, and cultural hub of the province. It is also part of the expanded dynamic urban area of Ha Long, Cam Pha, Quang Yen, Uong Bi, and Dong Trieu.



This is the comprehensive and multi-industry hub of the province, with tourism, service, processing, hi-tech, mining, seaport, and clean energy as the core industries. The development of Ha Long is of utmost importance for the overall development of the province.



Acting Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Cao Tuong Huy said during 2022-2025, the city will complete urban infrastructure system, embark on green urban development integrated with smart city model, complete the construction of transport routes and tourism infrastructure.



During 2025-2030, the focus will be on improving the quality of the coastal space, completing the construction of coastal roads, public and coastal tourism areas.



From 2031-2040, there will be a greater connectivity with neighbouring areas such as Uong Bi and Cam Pha cities, Quang Yen town to create a harmonious development space in the principle of preserving and upholding the values of Ha Long Bay./.