Malaysian PM’s Vietnam visit to contribute to deepening political trust: diplomat

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s official visit to Vietnam from July 20-21 will help deepen the political trust between the two countries, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Dinh Ngoc Linh.



The visit will contribute to promoting the development of bilateral relations across all channels and to creating a new framework for them to grow further, Linh told the Vietnam News Agency.



It will also create a new impetus for the implementation of the Action Programme to implement the Vietnam-Malaysia Strategic Partnership for the 2021-2025 period, thereby developing bilateral cooperation in all fields from politics, security - defence, economics, culture, tourism, labour, and people-to-people exchanges in a more effective and comprehensive manner to mat potential and desires of leaders as well as people of the two countries.



He also expressed his belief that the Malaysian PM’s trip will be a chance for the two sides’ businesses to seek cooperation and investment opportunities, and intensify bilateral collaboration in response to current international issues such as energy security, food security, climate change and digital transformation.



The two countries’ leaders will exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, including marine cooperation promotion and sea-based economic development, and agree on major orientations to enhance coordination at regional and international forums, especially within the ASEAN framework, thus contributing to strengthening intra-regional solidarity and promoting ASEAN's centrality, he added.



According to Linh, Vietnam and Malaysia are partners by nature, linked by the similarity in geo-strategic position as well as the parallel interests in the region and the world.



Therefore, despite complicated fluctuations of the region and the world, the ambassador showed his belief that in the coming time, the bilateral relationship will continue developing closely and effectively in all spheres, particularly politics and economics.



Stressing that there remains huge potential to develop economic cooperation, the diplomat said he believes the target of raising bilateral trade to 18 billion USD by 2025 is reachable.



Two-way trade amounted to 14.68 billion USD in 2022, up 17.4% year-on-year./.