Malaysian PM’s Vietnam visit expected to further strengthen ties: ministry

The official visit to Vietnam from July 20-21 by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will help further strengthen the existing robust ties between the two close neighbours and partners in ASEAN, according to the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



In its press release, the ministry said that during his trip, the PM will hold meetings with Vietnamese top leaders, and witness the exchange of Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) between ministries and agencies of Malaysia and Vietnam in various sectors to enhance bilateral trade and investment.



He is also scheduled to attend the Malaysia-Vietnam Joint Business Conference and a session with representatives from the Malaysian community.



“As the year 2023 also marks the Golden Jubilee of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the visit provides the opportunity to further strengthen the relationship,” the ministry said.



Total bilateral trade increased by 23.1%, from 16.74 billion USD in 2021 to 19.44 billion USD in 2022. Malaysia is also the ninth largest investor in Vietnam, with a total capital of 13.06 billion USD./.