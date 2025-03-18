Major projects to be launched in Hue city

A series of key infrastructure projects will commence or be inaugurated in Hue to mark the 50th anniversary of the central city’s liberation (March 26) and the 95th anniversary of its Party Organisation (April 1930-2025), local authorities announced on March 17.

Among the highlights is the Nguyen Hoang Road and a bridge crossing Huong River, set to open to traffic. The 2.28 trillion VND (89.3 million USD) project, funded by central and local budgets, aims to improve urban connectivity, ease congestion, and support the development of new urban areas west of Hue.

Besides, several major private budget projects will be carried out, including the 2.187 trillion VND Creanza High-Tech Quartz Processing Plant and the 2 trillion VND (78.2 million USD) Dat Phuong Ultra-Clear Glass Factory, both in Phong Dien Industrial Park. These projects are expected to create hundreds of jobs, generate millions in tax revenue, and enhance Vietnam’s position in high-value materials processing.

Meanwhile, the 1.514 trillion VND (59.2 million USD) Chan May Logistics Centre in the Chan May – Lang Co Economic Zone will improve cargo handling and boost container traffic through Chan May Port.

Hue will also launch two social housing projects to provide affordable housing for local residents.

The city has set a 2025 GDP growth target of at least 10% and is prioritising investment-friendly policies, infrastructure development, and accelerated project implementation to sustain economic momentum./.