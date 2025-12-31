Major laws to take effect on January 1, 2026

Lawmakers pass the Law on Teachers on June 16, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

A series of major laws passed in 2025 will take effect on January 1, 2026, spanning employment, education, data protection, taxation, state budget, digital technology, energy, and transport.

They include the 2025 Law on Employment, the 2025 Law on Teachers, the 2025 Law on Personal Data Protection, the 2025 Law on Participation in United Nations Peacekeeping Operations, the 2024 Law on Justice for Minors, the 2025 Law on Special Consumption Tax, the 2025 Law on State Budget, the amended 2025 Law on Advertising, the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Product and Goods Quality, the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Technical Standards and Regulations, the 2025 Law on Digital Technology Industry, the 2025 Railway Law, the 2025 Law on Chemicals, the 2025 Law on Atomic Energy, and the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Economical and Efficient Use of Energy.

The Law on Digital Technology Industry will take effect on January 1, 2025. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

The Law on Teachers, structured in nine chapters and 42 articles, mandates that teachers' salaries rank at the highest level in the administrative and public service pay scale. Preschool educators, those in ethnic minority, mountainous, border, island, or disadvantaged areas, teachers at specialised or inclusive schools, and those in select fields will receive higher salaries and allowances relative to standard conditions.

The Law on Employment, comprising eight chapters and 55 articles, rolls out new regulations, including state-backed policies for self-employment, job creation and transition; incentives to boost skills and employment in sci-tech, innovation, digital transformation, circular and green economies; and updates to loan funds for employment generation.

It further broadens access to preferential loans for overseas contract workers, allowing all such employees to qualify for concessional credit.

During its 10th session earlier, the National Assembly passed 51 laws and eight resolutions with legal force, many set to come into effect from January 1, 2026.

These include the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Value-Added Tax, the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Education, the Law on Higher Education, the Law on Vocational Education, the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Urban and Rural Planning, the Law on Specialised Courts at the International Financial Centre; the laws on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on International Treaties, the Law on Public Debt Management, the Law on Statistics, the Law on Geology and Minerals, the Law on Prices, the Law on National Defence, Security and Industrial Mobilisation, and 15 other laws covering agriculture and environment./.