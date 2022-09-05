Maintenance of Dung Quat oil refinery slated for mid-2023

Dung Quat Refinery will undertake the fifth maintenance that will last for 50 days from June 22, 2023, according to Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Joint Stock Company (BSR).



The company said that during this maintenance, it will focus on strengthening risk management and optimising the bidding package distribution plans. It will strive to shorten the maintenance period to about 43-45 days.



There will be six main bidding packages in which BSR's personnel directly conduct the maintenance of several parts, including the compressor system, rotating equipment, automation system, and electric equipment.



The last overall maintenance of Dung Quat Refinery took place in June 2021.



Dung Quat Refinery, which is located in the Dung Quat Economic Zone, Binh Son district of central Quang Ngai province, has a refining capacity of 148,000 barrels per day (6.5 million tones crude oil annually) and can process 67 types of crude oil from various parts of the world. The plant’s products include Mogas A92/A95 and E5/10; Jet A1/Jet A1K fuels; kerosene; diesel; fuel oil (FO); liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); propylene; polypropylene resins and sulfur./.