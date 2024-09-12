Making news
“Mai” wins Best Feature Film at Golden Kite Awards 2024
Meanwhile, “Vi sao Son Doong” (Why Son Doong), directed by Tai Van, was named the Best Scientific Film, “Linh Anh” by Nguyen Van Quyet the Best Documentary, and “Hai Muoi” by Nguyen Thanh Vinh the Best Debut Film.
The outstanding work and individual in the animated film category went to “Dan ca go” (A school of wooden fish) directed by Nguyen Pham Thanh Dat, and “Dinh Tien Hoang De” by director Phung Van Ha.
The work “Nhu la thu phap” by Associate Professor, Dr. Vu Ngoc Thanh, former Principal of the University of Theatre and Cinema in Ho Chi Minh City won the award for research on film theory and criticism.
The awards also honoured the Best Director, Best Cinematographer, Best Actor and Actress in Leading Role, Best Actor and Actress in Supporting Role, and Best Screenplay, among others.
Notably, a new feature of this year’s awards is audience-determined favourite actor categories, voted via the TikTok platform. Le Xuan Anh (stage name Le Bong) was voted the most favourite actress in the TV series category.
The 2024 Golden Kite Awards 2024, held from September 3-10, drew 163 cinematic works, including 18 feature movies, 18 TV series, 41 documentaries, 18 scientific films, 14 animated movies, 50 short films, and four theoretical and critical works.
The awarding ceremony took place in Nha Trang city in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on September 10 evening, with the presence of Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan./.