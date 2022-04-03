Made-in-Vietnam biodegradable materials to be sold in North America  

Biodegradable plastic materials meeting strict international standards produced by An Phat Holdings (APH) of Vietnam will be distributed throughout North America in the coming time.



AFC Ecoplastics, a new member of An Phat Holdings (APH) based in Texas, the US, will cooperate with Nexeo Plastics – a global thermoplastics resin distributor – to sell the bioplastics in Canada, Mexico and the US.



These bio-compounds meet ASTM D6400 - the standard specification for solid material biodegradation (by composting). They are ideal options for producing cutlery, straws, and bottle caps.



Chairman of the Board of Directors of APH Pham Anh Duong said North America, especially the US, has always been a strategic international market of the firm.



Biodegradable plastic materials and products have been the strength of the company for more than a decade, he said, adding that with its new investment activities, the company will generate different values in the global green material supply chain.



It has successfully registered a trademark for the AnEco – the first Vietnam’s compostable product brand in the US. This is hoped to pave the way for APH to expand business cooperation projects and promote its products in the US in particular and the Northern America in general.



The partnership with Nexeo Plastics marks an important development in APH’s efforts to make inroads into the American market, Duong said.



An Phat Holdings is the leading company in the field of advanced plastic production technology and environment-friendly plastic products, serving a diverse customer base across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.



Early this year, the firm commenced the construction of a PBAT biodegradable resin factory with designed capacity of 30,000 tonnes per year in the northern city of Hai Phong./.