Luxurious cruise ship brings over 3,800 visitors to Vietnam





Besides 1,577 crewmembers and serving personnel, the ship carried more than 3,800 foreign tourists, most of them from the US, the UK, Australia, and Singapore, according to the province’s border guard force.

Spectrum of the Seas is the 7th international cruise ship and the one that carried the largest number of tourists to make landfall in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province so far this year.

Right after the ship docked at the port, the tourists wen on tours to Ho Chi Minh City, My Tho city in the southern province of Tien Giang, and Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

Spectrum of the Seas belongs to the Quantum-Ultra line of ships manufactured by Meyer Werft (Germany) and was put into service at the beginning of 2019. The cruise is 347m long, nearly 63m high with 18 floors, a capacity of nearly 169,400 tonnes, and is rated the most modern ship in the world. This is the second time it made a Southeast Asian voyage and docked in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province after the first in 2019.

As planned, the cruise will leave the Tan Cang-Cai Mep port on February 27 evening to continue its journey to Thailand./.