Luong Cuong elected President of Vietnam

Newly elected State President Luong Cuong. Photo: VNA

The parliament adopted a resolution on the election of Luong Cuong, Politburo member, Permanent member of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, and NA deputy of the 15th tenure, as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for the 2021 - 2026 term.



The resolution received support from all 440 deputies present at the meeting, equivalent to 91.67% of the total number of NA deputies.

Taking the oath, the new President pledged to stay absolutely loyal to the Fatherland, the people, and the Constitution, and to exert efforts to fulfil the tasks assigned by the Party, the State, and the people.



After that, he delivered an inaugural address in front of the parliament./.