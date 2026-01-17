Lunar New Year gifts to come to Truong Sa Special Zone

Saplings and supplies loaded onto Ship 638 for “Greening Truong Sa” programme. Photo: VNA

A working delegation of Naval Group 129 under the Vietnam People’s Navy on January 16 set off to visit, present Lunar New Year (Tet) gifts and extend holiday greetings to officers, soldiers and residents on islands with harbours and fishing villages in the Truong Sa Special Zone, the south central province of Khanh Hoa.

The annual activity, held ahead of the Lunar New Year, aims to encourage forces stationed in the country’s seas and islands, helping boost morale and reinforce determination to fulfil the task of safeguarding national maritime sovereignty.

In addition to traditional Tet essentials such as glutinous rice, food supplies and ornamental flowers, the delegation will deliver gift packages directly to soldiers and people in island outposts, harbours and fishing villages, said Senior Lieutenant Colonel Bui Ngoc Sang, Political Commissar of Naval Group 129.

The unit also vows to ensure adequate supplies of fresh water, fuel and daily necessities to support fishermen operating at sea during the holiday period, he added.

Under the plan, visits will be made to Truong Sa, Sinh Ton, Nui Le and Toc Tan islands, where more than 50 Tet gift packages valued at over 80 million VND (more than 3,000 USD) will be distributed.

The delegation is also transporting 500 saplings and planting materials as part of efforts to green Truong Sa.

Despite complicated weather conditions at sea, officers and sailors affirmed their determination to complete the mission safely and on schedule, ensuring Tet gifts and supplies reach the Truong Sa Special Zone in a timely manner./.