Lunar New Year celebrations strengthen bonds among Vietnamese communities abroad

Vietnamese generations in Sri Lanka showcase traditional ao dai. Photo: VNA

The Vietnamese Embassy in Sri Lanka recently organised a Lunar New Year (Tet) gathering, bringing together more than 200 Vietnamese nationals living, studying and working in the country.



At the event held on January 31, Ambassador Trinh Thi Tam affirmed that overseas Vietnamese (OV) communities, including those in Sri Lanka and the Maldives, remain an integral and inseparable part of the Vietnamese nation. She noted that 2025 marks the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Sri Lanka, and the 50th anniversary of Vietnam–Maldives diplomatic ties. Over the past year, the embassy has carried out more than 50 activities across political, economic and cultural affairs and people-to-people exchanges, achieving many practical and meaningful results. The Vietnamese community in the host countries has been a valuable on-site resource, contributing significantly to their success while helping spread the image of a peaceful, friendly Vietnam rich in cultural identity and aspirations for development to local people and international friends.



On January 31 and February 1, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Japan’s Fukuoka, in coordination with the Vietnamese Association in Fukuoka and the Vietnam Business Association in Kyushu, held the 7th Homeland Spring 2026 – Vietnamese Lunar New Year in Fukuoka programme. The event served as a cultural meeting point for the OV community in Kyushu, Okinawa and central-southern Japan, while also attracting the attention of local authorities, friendship associations and international friends.



In her opening remarks, Consul General Vu Chi Mai stressed that the programme carries special significance as the Vietnamese community welcomes the traditional New Year while celebrating the success of the 14th National Party Congress back home. She described the congress as an important milestone, ushering in a new era of development, a period of strong national growth guided by major orientations and ambitious aspirations for the country’s future.



Tetsuko Ueda, Vice Governor of Fukuoka prefecture, praised the programme’s role in enhancing cultural understanding between the people of Vietnam and Japan, contributing to people-to-people and economic diplomacy between Fukuoka, the Kyushu region and Vietnam. She expressed her pleasure at seeing the Vietnamese community in Fukuoka remain united, preserve cultural traditions, and actively share those values with Japanese friends.



An art performance at the Tet celebration held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore on the evening of February 1. Photo: VNA

On the evening of February 1, the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore hosted a Tet celebration at the Shangri-La Hotel with the attendance of about 500 community members, guests, and staff of Vietnamese representative offices in Singapore, along with their families. Speaking at the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador Tran Phuoc Anh reviewed key milestones and achievements in the two countries’ relations in 2025, as well as highlights of cultural diplomacy and community engagement. He expressed hope that the OV community would continue to uphold solidarity, integrate successfully, and remain a reliable bridge for the strong and growing ties between Vietnam and Singapore.



Singaporean Minister of State for Defence Desmond Choo said he was delighted to experience Vietnam’s traditional Lunar New Year celebration for the second time. He noted with pleasure the expanded scale of this year’s event and the strong presence of Singaporeans from business, academic and student circles, which he said reflected the increasingly robust relationship between the two sides.



Also on February 1, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Cambodia’s Battambang province organised the “Homeland Spring 2026” programme for people of Vietnamese origin in northwestern Cambodian provinces.



Vietnamese Consul General Tran Tuan Anh said the event served as a spiritual bridge, enabling those of Vietnamese origin in northwestern Cambodia to meet, share and pass on traditional values, while strengthening unity and resilience. Over the years, they have worked hard to overcome difficulties, stabilise their lives, and actively engage in labour, business and education, while preserving the Vietnamese language and customs, respecting local laws, and contributing positively to the host society.



Affirming that Vietnam-Cambodia relations are based on traditional neighbourly ties founded on trust, respect and shared aspirations for peace, stability and development, he stressed that despite regional and global uncertainties, the two countries continue to strengthen cooperation across political, economic, trade, educational, cultural and people-to-people domains.



Battambang Governor Sok Lou highlighted the province’s important role in fostering the close and friendship between the two nations, which continues to grow steadily across all fields in line with the principle of good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability./.