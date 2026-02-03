Lunar New Year celebrations strengthen bonds among Vietnamese communities abroad
Overseas Vietnamese (OV) communities, including those in Sri Lanka and the Maldives, remain an integral and inseparable part of the Vietnamese nation.
Vietnamese generations in Sri Lanka showcase traditional ao dai. Photo: VNA
The Vietnamese Embassy in Sri Lanka recently organised a Lunar New Year (Tet) gathering, bringing together more than 200 Vietnamese nationals living, studying and working in the country.
At the event held on January 31, Ambassador Trinh Thi Tam affirmed that overseas Vietnamese (OV) communities, including those in Sri Lanka and the Maldives, remain an integral and inseparable part of the Vietnamese nation. She noted that 2025 marks the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Sri Lanka, and the 50th anniversary of Vietnam–Maldives diplomatic ties. Over the past year, the embassy has carried out more than 50 activities across political, economic and cultural affairs and people-to-people exchanges, achieving many practical and meaningful results. The Vietnamese community in the host countries has been a valuable on-site resource, contributing significantly to their success while helping spread the image of a peaceful, friendly Vietnam rich in cultural identity and aspirations for development to local people and international friends.
On January 31 and February 1, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Japan’s Fukuoka, in coordination with the Vietnamese Association in Fukuoka and the Vietnam Business Association in Kyushu, held the 7th Homeland Spring 2026 – Vietnamese Lunar New Year in Fukuoka programme. The event served as a cultural meeting point for the OV community in Kyushu, Okinawa and central-southern Japan, while also attracting the attention of local authorities, friendship associations and international friends.
In her opening remarks, Consul General Vu Chi Mai stressed that the programme carries special significance as the Vietnamese community welcomes the traditional New Year while celebrating the success of the 14th National Party Congress back home. She described the congress as an important milestone, ushering in a new era of development, a period of strong national growth guided by major orientations and ambitious aspirations for the country’s future.
Tetsuko Ueda, Vice Governor of Fukuoka prefecture, praised the programme’s role in enhancing cultural understanding between the people of Vietnam and Japan, contributing to people-to-people and economic diplomacy between Fukuoka, the Kyushu region and Vietnam. She expressed her pleasure at seeing the Vietnamese community in Fukuoka remain united, preserve cultural traditions, and actively share those values with Japanese friends.
An art performance at the Tet celebration held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore on the evening of February 1. Photo: VNA
According to the Organising Committee, the artistic programme of Spring Fair 2026 is designed to honour traditional cultural values, inspire national pride and promote confidence in Vietnam’s future. By bringing a wide range of art forms into an open, friendly public space, the fair allows audiences to experience high-quality performances in a festive setting.