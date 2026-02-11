Love for Vietnam’s seas and islands spreads among French friends

Visitors at the photo exhibition “The Sea Within Us” (La mer en nous) at the City Hall of Châteaudun. Photo: VNA

The France–Vietnam Friendship Association (AAFV), in coordination with the Love Vietnam’s Seas and Islands Club in France, has organised a photo exhibition titled “The Sea Within Us” (La mer en nous) at the City Hall of Châteaudun.



Running from February 3 to 13, the exhibition showcases more than 50 works by photographer My Dung, a member of the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists and the Da Nang Literature and Arts Association.



The exhibition guides visitors through the beauty of the East Sea - not only vast and rich in resources, but also deeply intertwined with the cultural and spiritual life of coastal communities. Through simple yet evocative images, everyday scenes of labour are vividly portrayed, from offshore fishing and seafood trading at the wharves to rustic bamboo boats closely associated with fishing villages. Together, they form a lively tableau highlighting the diligence, creativity and resilience of Vietnamese people in their livelihoods at sea.



Speaking to a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Paris, Gilbert Tereze, President of the AAFV chapter in Eure-et-Loir, said that over the past four years, the association has regularly organised cultural exhibitions at the City Hall of Châteaudun. He noted that the current exhibition not only celebrates the beauty of the sea, but also underscores the East Sea as an inseparable part of Vietnam’s territory.



Against a global backdrop marked by conflicts and competing interests, the organisers hope to convey messages on safeguarding territorial integrity, conserving nature, fostering optimism, strengthening environmental protection efforts, striving for peace, and promoting multilateralism.



From the perspective of people-to-people diplomacy, Gilbert affirmed that the exhibition is a vivid expression of the close bonds and enduring friendship that French friends hold for Vietnam. Cultural activities such as “The Sea Within Us” are practical and meaningful initiatives that help enhance mutual understanding and further deepen ties between the people of the two countries.



Assessing the artistic value and message of the exhibition, Tran Thu Dung, President of the Love Vietnam’s Seas and Islands Club in France, said the works vividly depict Vietnamese people as hardworking, industrious, and driven by an enduring aspiration to conquer the sea. She stressed that going to sea is not only a livelihood but also carries the significance of defending the homeland and safeguarding national sovereignty. As such, the exhibition not only honours labour and love for the sea, but also contributes to raising awareness of maritime sovereignty.



From the local authorities’ side, Gerald Machurez, Deputy Mayor in charge of culture, remarked that the photographs are lively and directly reflect the daily life and passion for work of Vietnam’s coastal communities. He emphasised that hosting the exhibition in Châteaudun holds practical significance in introducing diverse cultures to local audiences, while reaffirming the city’s commitment to promoting cultural and artistic diversity.



On the sidelines of the exhibition, AAFV representatives also met with local authorities to share ideas and propose orientations for future activities, including maintaining Vietnam cultural days, organising water puppetry performances and showcases, enhancing regular exchanges in Châteaudun, and expanding cooperation with other associations, with a view to further nurturing understanding and friendship between the two countries' people./.