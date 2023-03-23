Lotus paintings to be displayed at Quan Su pagoda





The exhibition themed “Vietnamese lotus 2023 – The art of purity” will be jointly held by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and the Executive Council of the Vietnamese Buddhist Sangha (VBS).

According to the VBS, the week-long exhibition aims to honour the lotus - a symbol of purity, power, and brainpower as well as the artist’s creativity and dedication.

Throughout thousands of years, the lotus has become a symbol of the Vietnamese soul and character. In Buddhism, the lotus is the ultimate spiritual symbol, expressing the Buddha nature inherent in every human being. Understanding these beautiful symbolic meanings, Kim Duc has created many paintings of the flower. One of his paintings "Lien Hoa Tinh Canh" was exhibited at the 9th National Buddhist Congress in 2022.

Venerable Thich Nguyen Chinh, Deputy Head of the Office of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, said that the exhibition is expected to spread the Buddha's message of peace, honour artistic creation activities, and practice from the pure beauty of the lotus./.