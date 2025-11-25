Lotte Scholarship Foundation supports 100 outstanding Vietnamese students

Students awarded the 2025 Lotte Scholarships. (Photo: giaoducthoidai.vn)

The Lotte Scholarship Foundation announced on November 24 that it had delivered scholarships worth 66 million KRW (around 45,000 USD) to 100 students from 10 universities in Vietnam.

The foundation selected scholarship recipients through a final review of schools recommended by Vietnam’s Ministry of Education and Training, before considering and making the final decision.

The 100 awardees, chosen from five universities in Ho Chi Minh City and five in Hanoi, each received a scholarship worth 450 USD. The total funding for the 2025 scholarship round amounts to 66 million KRW, bringing Lotte’s cumulative scholarship support for Vietnam to around 1.7 billion KRW.

Since 2008, the Lotte Scholarship Foundation has sought outstanding talents across Southeast Asia, helping students develop into future global leaders. The Foundation currently supports exceptional students in four countries, namely Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia and the Philippines. As of this year, it has awarded a total of 3.8 billion KRW to around 7,000 students.

Jang Hye Seon, Director of the Lotte Scholarship Foundation, said by concentrating scholarship support on Vietnamese students, the Foundation hopes recipients will not only strive to become leaders in Vietnam but also pursue their studies with dedication and aspire to become global leaders./.