Long-haul international flights to shift to Long Thanh Airport

At the construction site of the Long Thanh International Airport (Photo: VNA)

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has announced plans to gradually transfer international flight operations from Tan Son Nhat International Airport to Long Thanh International Airport.

In response to the Vietnam Airlines Corporation's proposal regarding the transition schedule for operations between the two airports, the ACV proposed that in the first phase, from the start of Long Thanh's commercial operations until the end of the 2026 winter flight season, will see long-haul international routes relocated to the new airport in Dong Nai province. These include flights connecting Vietnam with Europe, the US, Australia, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, and Central Asia.

Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, meanwhile, will temporarily continue handling flights within Northeast and Southeast Asia to give airlines time to adjust operations and maintain service stability in the initial transition period.

From the 2027 summer schedule onwards, all international services are expected to be fully transferred to Long Thanh International Airport, with the exception of short-haul routes under 1,000 kilometres operated by domestic carriers./.