Long An province a captivating ecotourism destination
Dong Thap Muoi (also known as the Plain of Reeds) wetlands boast a rich ecosystem. Tourists to the area will be captivated by lush rice fields, impressive melaleuca (myrtle) forests, and beautiful lotus ponds. As well as contemplating nature’s beauty, visitors can also take part in the daily activities of local people.
Ecotourism is among Long An’s prime focuses. The province has therefore been calling for investment in the sector to turn it into a key driving force of local economic growth.
The province has set a goal of attracting 3.6 million visitors by 2025. It currently welcomes some 1.8 million holidaymakers a year./.