Localities working to cope with impacts of Storm Trami
Localities in the central region have been taking actions in response to impacts of Storm Trami which made landfall in the early afternoon of October 27.
The sixth to hit the East Sea this year has taken its toll on various localities, according to the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
As of 6pm on October 27, one people was reported missing in Quang Binh province while two others dead in Thua Thien - Hue province. As many as 210 houses were damaged in Thua Thien - Hue, 18 in Quang Nam province, and 62 in Da Nang city.
In Thua Thien - Hue, extreme waves hit Thuan An beach zone, leaving many streets in nearby residential areas 30 - 40cm under water. In Hai Duong commune, some low-lying areas are even 1 metre deep under water. About 1km of coastline from Phu Thuan commune of Phu Vang district to Thuan An ward of Hue city was eroded.
Local authorities have evacuated more than 600 residents in inundated areas of Thuan An ward. Evacuation will also be carried out in other coastal areas.
On October 27 morning, the Da Nang municipal People’s Committee established a frontline command for coping with Storm Trami and accompanying downpour.
Authorities have moved more than 6,200 people from makeshift houses and areas prone to landslides, flash floods, and sea level rise to safer places. The city’s Military Command deployed four armoured vehicles for performing duties when necessary.
In Quang Nam, nearly 19,000 residents in dangerous places were also evacuated on October 27 morning. Many working groups have been sent to coastal localities to direct storm response to minimise human and property losses.
Meanwhile, competent agencies in Quang Binh province have sealed off National Highways 9B, 9C, and 15, along with Provincial Road 558B.
Some localities and roads in Quang Tri province have also been severely inundated, forcing the administration to block those areas. Particularly, many communes in Vinh Linh district are flooded as rivers there are in full spate, disrupting power supply for nearly 18,000 clients. Besides, a coastal embankment in Gio Linh district was eroded.
In the face of heavy rains, Quang Tri plans to evacuate about 35,160 residents to avoid flooding, over 9,680 to avoid flash floods, and 5,920 in anticipation of landslides. The provincial administration also demanded localities and agencies to ready essential goods, especially in vulnerable areas, to cope with prolonged downpour and flooding.
In response to Trami and its circulation, the airports of Da Nang in Da Nang city, Phu Bai in Thua Thien - Hue province, Dong Hoi in Quang Binh province, and Chu Lai in Quang Nam province were closed temporarily.
To cope with the storm’s impacts, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has also assigned concrete tasks to the hydro-meteorological forecasting stations, the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Information and Communications, along with power and telecommunications businesses./.