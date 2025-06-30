Localities organise ceremonies to announce major administrative restructuring

Hoan Kiem Lake, also known as the Lake of the Returned Sword, is a cultural landmark in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Localities nationwide simultaneously held ceremonies at 8:00 a.m on June 30 to announce central and local resolutions and decisions regarding the organisation of the two-tier local government model.



The events, broadcast live in each province and city and connected via online platforms to every commune, ward and special zone, unveiled decisions related to the mergence of administrative units, the establishment of new Party organisations, and the appointment of leaderships for the Party Committees, People's Councils, People's Committees, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees.



With 11 cities and provinces with no mergence, local Party Committees, People’s Councils, People’s Committees, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees announced the resolutions of the National Assembly (NA) and its standing Committee on ending the operations of the district-level units and reorganising commune-level administrations. The resolutions also covered the formation of new grassroots Party organisations and appointment of local officials.

An aerial view of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, in 23 provinces and cities affected by the restructuring, ceremonies were held to publicize decisions by both central and provincial authorities on the mergers of administrative units at the provincial and commune levels. These events included announcements officially dissolving district-level administrations, the establishment of new Party organisations, and the appointment of leaders for the newly restructured provincial- and communal-level government bodies.



On June 12, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man signed Resolution No.202/2025/QH15 on the restructuring of Vietnam’s provincial-level administrative units. Accordingly, the reform reduces the total number of provincial administrative units from 63 to 34, including 28 provinces and six centrally-run cities.



The NA Standing Committee appointed the chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of the People's Councils, heads of the committees of the People's Councils, and heads and deputy heads of the delegation of NA deputies in the newly formed provinces and cities.



The Prime Minister appointed chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of the People's Committees in the restructured provinces and cities./.