Localities brace for Storm Talim

Talim, the first storm to hit Vietnam this year, was about 140km east-southeast of Mong Cai, the northern province of Quang Ninh, with a velocity of 89-117km per hour as of 4am on July 18, reported National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

The centre forecast that by around 4am on July 19, the storm will move in a west-northwest direction at a speed of some 20-25 km per hour. While moving further inland, it will gradually weaken.

The capital city of Hanoi will experience moderate and heavy rains, with thunderstorms in several areas.

To prepare against the storm, the northern port city of Hai Phong has come up with flood prevention plans for over 29,100ha of rice and 5,500ha of vegetables. It has also prepared over 1,200 vehicles, 285 boats and canoes, 43,000 cu.m of gavel and 1,500 tonnes of food, and others.

About 9,000 residents in high-risk areas had been evacuated before 7am on July 18.

Authorities of the northern province of Ha Nam also sent a dispatch to heads of departments and agencies, chairpersons of the People’s Committees of districts and towns, the provincial Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and Search and Rescue, and directors of companies operating in irrigation, urban environment and electricity, asking them to focus on preparedness against the storm./.