Lithuanian President begins official visit to Vietnam

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and his spouse, Diana Nausediene, arrive in Hanoi on June 11, beginning an official visit to Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and his spouse Diana Nausediene, along with a high-ranking delegation of Lithuania, arrived in Hanoi on June 11, beginning an official visit to Vietnam from June 11-12 at the invitation of State President Luong Cuong.

Welcoming the delegation at Noi Bai International Airport were Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ngo Le Van, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Poland and Lithuania Ha Hoang Hai.

Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh welcomes Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and his spouse at Noi Bai International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) ahead of the visit, Lithuanian Ambassador to Singapore and Vietnam Darius Gaidys noted that this is the first-ever visit to Vietnam by a Lithuanian head of state. The visit is focused on strengthening political cooperation and significantly promoting economic and trade relations.

A highlight of the visit is the Lithuania–Vietnam Business Forum, where President Nausėda will deliver an opening address and convey important messages./.