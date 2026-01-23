Party General Secretary To Lam and members of the Politburo and the Secretariat of the 14th tenure at the First Plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee. Photo: VNA

At the closing session of the 14th National Party Congress on January 23 afternoon, Politburo member, Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, on behalf of the Congress’s Presidium, reported on the results of the election of the Political Bureau, which consists of 19 members:



1. To Lam, General Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Central Military Commission



2. Tran Thanh Man, Member of the 13th Political Bureau, Secretary of the National Assembly’s Party Committee, Chairman of the 15th National Assembly



3. Tran Cam Tu, Member of the 13th Political Bureau, Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies



4. Le Minh Hung, Member of the 13th Political Bureau, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission



5. Do Van Chien, Member of the 13th Political Bureau, Standing Deputy Secretary of the National Assembly’s Party Committee, Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly



6. Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Member of the 13th Political Bureau, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and Central Mass Organisations, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee



7. Phan Van Giang, Member of the 13th Political Bureau, Member of the Standing Board of the Government’s Party Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission, General, Minister of National Defence



8. Luong Tam Quang, Member of the 13th Political Bureau, Member of the Standing Board of the Government’s Party Committee, Secretary of the Central Public Security Party Committee, General, Minister of Public Security



9. Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Member of the 13th Political Bureau, Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi City



10. Nguyen Trong Nghia, Member of the 13th Political Bureau, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Central Military Commission, General, Chairman of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army



11. Trinh Van Quyet, Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation



12. Le Hoai Trung, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Government’s Party Committee, Minister of Foreign Affairs



13. Le Minh Tri, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Standing Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs



14. Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City



15. Pham Gia Tuc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office



16. Tran Sy Thanh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission



17. Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Member of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies



18. Doan Minh Huan, Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics



19. Tran Duc Thang, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Government’s Party Committee, Minister of Agriculture and Environment./.