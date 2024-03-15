List of high-quality Vietnamese product businesses announced





Among the businesses, 32 have been on the list for 28 consecutive years since the High-Quality Vietnamese Goods Programme was launched, while 16 have entered the list for the first time.

Outstanding names in the list include Asia Bakery-Confectionary Co. Ltd., Tho Phat Food Processing One Member Company Limited, Ha Long Canned Food JSC, VISSAN JSC, Cholimex Food JSC, Vietnam Dairy Products JSC (Vinamilk), Van Thanh Mattress Company Ltd., An Phuoc Garment Embroidery Shoes Co. Ltd, My Hao Chemical Cosmetics JSC, and Saigon Cosmetics JSC.

The vote for high-quality Vietnamese products this year received feedback from over 70,000 consumers across the country.

According to Vu Kim Hanh, Chairwoman of the association, it will focus on supporting businesses in promoting a green economy and building new green brands and standards this year, and continue to help connect businesses with international markets, take advantage of domestic market opportunities, promote training in production and business skills, and popularise policy mechanisms to businesses.

Attending the event, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai highly valued those businesses, adding that for the last 28 years, the programme has helped improve the quality of Vietnamese goods and national competitiveness in both domestic and international markets./.