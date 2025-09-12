LION Championship 26 returns

The LION Championship 26 (LC26) takes place at Tay Ho Gymnasium in Hanoi on September 13, 2025. (Photo published by VNA)

The LION Championship 26 (LC26) will take place at Tay Ho Gymnasium in Hanoi on September 13, with the spotlight on the debut of World WBC Muay Thai Champion Truong Cao Minh Phat, who will square off against Irish fighter Aaron Clarke in the 61kg MMA Striking category.

Born in 1995, Phat has emerged as one of Vietnam’s leading Muay Thai fighters in recent years. His career highlights include finishing runner-up at Thailand’s Super Champ tournament and clinching the prestigious WBC Muay Thai World Championship title.

The highly anticipated bout with Clarke is part of LION Championship’s broader strategy to showcase Vietnam’s elite fighters against formidable international opponents, while also highlighting the rising popularity of the innovative MMA Striking format.

In addition to Minh Phat’s debut, LC26 will feature a line-up of fighters competing in both traditional MMA and MMA Striking, with Cambodian fighters returning to the cage for this event.

All matches at LION Championship 26 will be contested under two formats: MMA Striking and MMA Pro./.